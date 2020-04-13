Spit it Out: Solar from Mamamoo Reveals MV Intro For Solo Album

A member of the K-pop band Mamamoo, Solar (real name Kim Yong-sun), will have her solo album named “Spit It Out”.

The managing label, Rainbow Bridge World Entertainment, dropped an MV teaser after a series of cool and confident promo photos on 13 April.

This will be the first solo album of the singer since her debut with Mamamoo in 2014. After the formation of Mamamoo, Solar released several digital singles and collaborations and made a project with covers of old Korean songs named “Solar Emotion”. The artist will be the last member in the band to reveal herself as a soloist - all the other members, Wheein, Hwasa, and Moonbyul have already had their own solo promotions.

Solar is not only talented at singing, but was also loved by the audience for her good visuals and temper during the reality show “We Got Married”, where she formed a couple with famous Korean-American singer Eric Nam. As a result of their chemistry, they won the “Best Couple” award in 2016 at the MBC Entertainment Awards.

MooMoos (the official name of the fandom of Mamamoo) are excited to see their favourite leader get her own album.

Mamamoo is a famous South Korean quartet known for their unique concept and strong vocal skills. They have won numerous awards in South Korea for their charisma and talent, as well as were nominated in the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best Korean Act. Their latest release as a group, “Reality in Black”, entered the top 20 of the US Billboard World Albums chart at 11th place.