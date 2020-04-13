Register
09:01 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.

    NHS Reportedly Continued Floating ‘Herd Immunity” Despite UK Health Secretary’s Denial

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/03/1078750311_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b7a8f4c15dc3dd915a4ef0f05d3fec6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004131078933585-nhs-reportedly-continued-floating-herd-immunity-despite-uk-health-secretarys-denial/

    Two senior government officials went public in mid-March, when no harsh lockdowns were yet in place, suggesting that “herd immunity” was a key aim. However, the alarm they spawned was later eased by Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s comments.

    “Targeted herd immunity” being included in a list of probable UK government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to directly contradict strong denials by the health secretary just days earlier saying that it was not part of government policy, The Guardian reported citing a documents it has seen.

    The planning document, used by NHSX and a technology contractor, British artificial intelligence company Faculty, to set forth the data response to the pandemic, around 23 March proposes a computer simulation of the impact of “targeted herd immunity” as one of the government’s possible “interventions". NHSX didn’t immediately respond to a Guardian inquiry about why “targeted herd immunity” was listed on the digital department’s document as a specific intervention to be simulated.

    One of the document's lists titled “scenarios/interventions” up for potential modelling contains “intervention analyses” of policies such as social distancing and school shutdowns, which the government introduced beginning 16 March. Below these, the document features in black and white “targeted herd immunity (only isolate most vulnerable parts of population)".

    The document further includes a list of interventions that “require no new simulation dynamics” of the computer modellers - social distancing, school closures, “targeted herd immunity (only isolate most vulnerable parts of population)”, household quarantine, and “area quarantine”.

    Lawyers for Faculty suggested the proposed herd immunity simulation was the result of entirely internal, preliminary discussion and never took place. In a statement, Faculty said it was “enormously proud” of the work it was doing for NHSX, the health service’s digital planning division, arguing its “visualisations and forecasts” would allow decision-makers to make faster and more informed decisions. “This work is saving lives", it stressed.

    On 11 March, it was revealed that the government might be seeking to arrive at “herd immunity” across the nation when Dr David Halpern, the chief executive of the governmental behavioural insights team - the so-called “nudge unit” - suggested to the BBC that the government was pursuing a policy like the one outlined in the NHSX and Faculty document.

    “There’s going to be a point, assuming the epidemic flows and grows as it will do, where you want to cocoon, to protect those at-risk groups so they don’t catch the disease", Halpern said at the time, when there were still no across-the-board closures. "By the time they come out of their cocooning, herd immunity has been achieved in the rest of the population", he explained.

    Two days later, on 13 March, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said that obtaining some form of herd immunity, by having potentially 60% of the population (40 million people) contract COVID-19, was one of the “key things we need to do”. However, the following day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock publicly denied the approach, with DHSC issuing public guidance that ruled out herd immunity being “part of our action plan” but stating that “it is a natural by-product of an epidemic".

    The latter thereby suggests that, despite the lockdown measures introduced on 23 March, the government does envisage a large proportion of the population contracting COVID-19, then recovering and having immunity, which is expected to prevent the further spread of the virus.

    Some medical experts, The Guardian says, assert that in the absence of widespread testing of people and tracking those they come in contact with, this remains the government’s policy: to contemplate most of the population ultimately becoming infected, and eventually achieving herd immunity.

    The UK has so far seen over 78,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases, per WHO estimates, with the death toll amounting to more than 9,870.

    Related:

    UK Queen Speaks to Mark Easter Weekend Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    UK Spy Agencies Predict More Assertive China Post-Coronavirus – Reports
    UK Coronavirus Death Rate Could Become Europe's Highest, Gov't Science Advisor Says
    Tags:
    healthcare, response, government, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse