Register
01:17 GMT12 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

    ‘I Can't Win’: Billie Eilish Responds to Criticism Over Swimsuit Post

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Society
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107892/31/1078923161_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a9cbfc358dec0509059eb88613799994.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004111078923064-i-cant-win-billie-eilish-responds-to-criticism-over-swimsuit-post/

    The teenage pop star has been harshly criticized over videos she posted to social media in January in which she wore a swimsuit, in contrast with her previous baggy clothing style and her earlier assertions of keeping her body out of the spotlight as a means of avoiding sexual objectification.

    American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year for her hit ‘Bad Guy’ at the 2020 Grammy Awards, responded to the judgement of her fans over sharing a video of her wearing a swimsuit on Instagram.

    In an interview with Dazed magazine on Thursday, the 18-year-old artist said she has been trolled on social media by fans of her baggy fashion style who appear to have turned against her after she posted videos from a tropical vacation last year.

    “I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” Eilish noted. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a w---e.’ Like, dude. I can’t win”.

    The singer said that she previously did not like her body, but lately has begun to appreciate her shape following an improvement in her self-image.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    been gone

    Публикация от BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

    “There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body [because] I hadn’t seen it in a while,” she said. “I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?’”

    Eilish told the magazine that she is “a bit more OK” with her appearance at the present, noting that her confidence in herself would improve as she grows older.

    “If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it,” the artist said. “People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

    In the past, Eilish, who rose to fame in 2015 for her ‘Ocean Eyes’ song, has repeatedly answered questions about her loose-fitting outfits by noting that they are a means of shielding herself from being sexually objectified and, along with other performers, has spoken out against “rampant sexism and body shaming” in popular culture.

    Related:

    Virtual Strip Clubs Offer Safety Net for Unemployed Dancers and Quarantined Celebrities
    'No Bull**it!': Twitterati in Love With Rep Katie Porter in Samantha Bee Clip
    Twitter is Down, Users Cite Ongoing Data-Sharing Settings Update
    Harry & Meghan May Face Difficulties to Get Username on Instagram For Archewell Foundation – Report
    Billie Eilish Sets New UK Album Chart Record, Beating Joss Stone, Avril Lavigne
    Tags:
    fans, reaction, response, post, swimsuit, criticism, US, Billie Eilish
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a face mask touches the graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, 6 April 2020.
    A Hundred Days of Coronavirus Pandemic That Changed the World
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse