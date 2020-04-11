Lesbian Ends Up Having Sex With Male Roommate Amid Coronavirus Lockdown – Report

While many people around the world are now staying in self-isolation due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that coping with this predicament may have some rather unusual effects on their lifestyle, Slate reports.
An account penned by a certain lady and published by the magazine as part of its "Coronavirus Diaries" - "a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives" - claims that while she previously considered herself a lesbian and apparently thought that "the chapter on heterosexual romance" in her life was "closed", has slept with a male roommate of hers.
"What if we’re quarantined for months? Will we still hang out in our rooms alone, the once-welcome isolation now suddenly sad? What if we get sick?", the author of the account wrote, describing her anxiety over the whole lockdown situation. "At 28, the virus didn’t seem like a looming threat, but, due to my history of asthma, I was growing more insecure about the lack of support around me. So I texted my roommate and asked him if he wanted to have a few drinks in our living room".
That meeting ultimately culminated in an encounter of a more intimate kind, leaving the lady wondering about its impact on her life as she went to the shower afterwards.
"Whatever the hookup meant about my identity (was I bi now? Was I succumbing all over again to the rom-com fantasies of my youth?), I couldn’t help but smile at the possibility of a quarantine romance", she mused.
And when they hooked up again the next day, it seems that all her concerns regarding this relationship went away when "he ran his hands up my leg".
