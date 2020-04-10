The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: What Happened Thanks to Donald Trump’s Presidency

The opening of the new season of the US show “Good Fight” has definitely given its fans some food for thought. Happening in a kind of alternative reality, where the 2016 US presidency was won by Hilary Clinton, the episode shows that there are many things Americans can be grateful to Donald Trump for – including the exposure of Harvey Weinstein.

The election of beauty pageants-lover Donald Trump to the presidency back in 2016 may have seemed like a nightmare to feminists and women's rights activists around the world.

However, the alternative turn of events presented in the new episode of the CBS’s drama series “Good Fight”, where the main character wakes up to find out that 2016 elections were decisively won by Hilary Clinton, showed that there is a number of things that the global feminist movement could indeed be grateful to the US president for. Leaving television fantasies apart, few will doubt that a number of positive developments would never have occurred were it not for Donald Trump. Here are just a few of them: