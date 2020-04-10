US Ex-Marine Who Became Porn Star Reveals How Smut Helps People Cope With COVID-19 Pandemic

As the porn actor himself has explained, he ended up in the adult video industry after losing a bet, sometime after an injury he sustained led to him being honorably discharged from the Marines.

An adult film actor known as Will Pounder, has recently stepped forward to reveal how his vocation may help people cope with self-isolation and lockdowns enacted in various corners of the world due to the ongoing pandemic, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Will said that the current coronavirus crisis has led him to "discover the true value" of his chosen career.

"People need human connection and to be entertained. Because of the worldwide quarantines, social distancing, and curfews due to the pandemic, people are longing for physical contact and a sexual release", he remarked. "Adult entertainment, and especially virtual reality, has come to the rescue, to provide much-needed relief and entertainment — from the safety one one’s own home."

Will also recalled that he ended up as a porn star purely by chance, after recovering from the injury that led to his honorable discharge from the marines.

"In 2017, I actually got into porn because I lost a bet", he admitted.

Now, a representative for VR Bangers, the company Will works with a lot, says that most of their latest videos "were made with this handsome dude", and that they "plan on producing more and more VR porn movies with him in the future".