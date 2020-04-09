'I Was Freaking Out and the World Had No Idea': Lady Gaga Opens Up on Her Suffering After Rape

The singer reportedly revealed that the psychological suffering she endured eventually led to actual physical pain that was diagnosed as fibromyalgia.

American singer Lady Gaga recently offered an insight into how she copes with the emotional trauma she endured in the past.

As InStyle notes, the singer was suffering for years from PTSD caused by a rape she endured when she was 19, and in January 2020 she told Oprah Winfrew about a "psychotic breakdown" which "forced her to address what had happened to her".

Now, Gaga told the magazine during a recent interview that the psychological pain she endured eventually led to pain of physical nature that was diagnosed as fibromyalgia, and that her treatment cycle includes "medication, meditation, radical-acceptance therapy, and self-care".

"I think it took me some time to grieve about the things that have happened to me, and I couldn't be angry with myself for how long it took," she said. "I've been depressed and been at the grocery store and seen photos of myself and gone, 'Well, I look like everything is good.' But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea. Or some people in the world. I hate using that phrase 'the world.' It's so egocentric to assume the whole world thinks about or knows about me. It doesn't."

The singer also spoke about her desires, which apparently include "marriage, more music, more movies" and "more charity with the Born This Way Foundation".

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love", she added.