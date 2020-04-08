Register
23:57 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Portrait of Pablo Picasso

    Photo: Pablo Picasso Work Returns to Market, Starting Price Set for at Least $10 Million

    © Sputnik / A. Cheprunov
    Society
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101318/97/1013189751_0:36:2410:1392_1200x675_80_0_0_3b75624d9bd7e0194ed758a2be4f4dfe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004081078887692-photo-pablo-picasso-work-returns-to-market-starting-price-set-for-at-least-10-million/

    A 1903 Pablo Picasso pastel drawing, entitled “Head of a Woman,” is returning to the market at a price of at least $10 million.

    According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the drawing created by the famous Spanish artist was sold by German-Jewish banker Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy to art dealer Justin Thannhauser in 1934 out of fear that the Nazis would confiscate his estate. The banker sold at least 15 other significant works that year, including others by Picasso. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, eventually obtained “Head of a Woman” in 2001 through a donation.

    ​Von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy bought the drawing in 1912, and last September, his descendants asked New York art dealer Larry Gagosian whether his gallery could help sell the art piece if they ever retrieved it from the National Gallery of Art, which they eventually did, being granted restitution of the drawing in February 2020.

    According to Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s several dozen descendents, they wanted to sell the drawing because it is challenging for all of them to share one piece of artwork. They will most likely use the money from the painting to pay “legal fees and fund potential restitutions,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

    In a recent statement, the National Gallery said it chose to return the Picasso piece to “avoid the heavy toll of litigation.” However, the decision to do so “does not constitute an acknowledgment of the merit or validity of the asserted claims,” the gallery added, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    “Head of a Woman” is about 1 square-foot in area and features a blue-eyed woman with brown curls and a serious expression. The drawing was completed during a melancholic phase of Picasso’s career, called the Blue Period, between 1901 and 1904. Picasso art pieces from this time period have sold for as much as $67.4 million.

    Related:

    Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Claims Director Father Expected Her to Do 'Taboo Art'
    Veteran Indian Actor Anupam Kher Teaching New Yorkers the Art of Acting
    'That’s How He’ll Fight Coronavirus': Indian Billionaire Shares Clip of Asian Kid Doing Martial Arts
    Road to Immortality: Medicinal Nature of Ancient Chinese Sexual Arts Explained
    #Сoronavirusrhapsody Author: I Wanted to Prove There Are Many Ways to Create Art in Self-Isolation
    Tags:
    art, painting, market, Pablo Picasso
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse