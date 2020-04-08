Users Say Snapchat is Down or Not Working - Reports

The multimedia messaging application, which is used globally, appears to be experiencing technical difficulties in the United States and some European countries amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to DownDetector.

Social media users have started reporting problems with Snapchat, a service for sending and receiving photos, videos, and text messages on mobile phones, the DownDetector website shows.

According to users, the issues with sending and receiving photos and refreshing the messaging application started several hours ago.

Snapchat is down right now according to downdetector. pic.twitter.com/YZN8YALeca — Jayson | Stay Home & Social Distancing (@JaysonFras) April 8, 2020

Netizens have taken to Twitter to complain about the app's malfunction.

Me: *tries to send snaps*

Snapchat: *failed to send*

Me: *turns WiFi off* *switches to data* *switches back to WiFi*

Snapchat: *failed to send*

Me: *goes to Twitter and types “Snapchat” in the search bar* #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/T2zcedSmCP — SocrateZ (@KhalifaXIV) April 8, 2020

When you depend on snapchat to message people and you can’t use it #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/uzSzcp6Gcg — Poppy (@poppyisabelx) April 8, 2020

Me for 15 minutes before I realized Snapchat was down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/w1PoD1Vt68 — Maddy.ss (@Maddyss3) April 8, 2020