Users Say Snapchat is Down or Not Working - Reports

Social media users have started reporting problems with Snapchat, a service for sending and receiving photos, videos, and text messages on mobile phones, the DownDetector website shows.
According to users, the issues with sending and receiving photos and refreshing the messaging application started several hours ago.
Snapchat is down right now according to downdetector. pic.twitter.com/YZN8YALeca— Jayson | Stay Home & Social Distancing (@JaysonFras) April 8, 2020
Netizens have taken to Twitter to complain about the app's malfunction.
Me: *tries to send snaps*— SocrateZ (@KhalifaXIV) April 8, 2020
Snapchat: *failed to send*
Me: *turns WiFi off* *switches to data* *switches back to WiFi*
Snapchat: *failed to send*
Me: *goes to Twitter and types “Snapchat” in the search bar* #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/T2zcedSmCP
When you depend on snapchat to message people and you can’t use it #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/uzSzcp6Gcg— Poppy (@poppyisabelx) April 8, 2020
Me for 15 minutes before I realized Snapchat was down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/w1PoD1Vt68— Maddy.ss (@Maddyss3) April 8, 2020
Surely it’s illegal for snapchat to be down during a pandemic 😭#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ueo4BR3Hzc— Hope Sophia Brett (@hopesophiabrett) April 8, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)