Meghan Markle Wants Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie to Become Her Mentor - Report

The Telegraph earlier reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle allegedly plan to establish a non-profit empire, following their resignation as royals. The fund, Archewell will provide a number of services, including emotional counseling, nutrition and well-being courses, and education.

Meghan Markle wants Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to become her life guru, the Daily Star reported citing Australian news outlet New Idea. According to the publication, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from Canada to Los Angeles, where the Oscar-winning actress resides, the Duchess wants to establish a connection with Jolie, whom she's admired for a long time.

"It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s so in awe of Princess Diana. Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she’s achieved on a personal level as well as professionally. Her work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marvels at how Angelina’s managed to balance this with a thriving box office career and raising six kids", an anonymous source told New Idea.

According to the Australian, tabloid the two actresses have met before and even established an "intellectual connection". The outlet said that Jolie is also keen on cultivating a relationship with Meghan Markle. "Angie has long hoped for a friend she can relate to in Los Angeles, and Meghan represents the best option by a long way", the anonymous source told New Idea.

Besides Jolie’s mentorship, Meghan Markle plans to establish a non-profit empire together with her husband Prince Harry. The couple shocked and polarised the British public at the beginning of January when announcing they wanted to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.

Following lengthy talks at Buckingham palace, the couple was reportedly banned by the Queen from using Sussex Royal or the word "royal" as a brand as it is believed that the Her Majesty doesn’t accept working members of the family profiting from their royal position.

Now the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly want to set up a charity platform called Archewell that will offer emotional counseling, and educational courses. In addition, the former royals even want to launch a nutrition and well-being site.