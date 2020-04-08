Grammy-Winning Folk Singer John Prine Dead At 73 of COVID-19 Complications

Prine was famous for many folk songs including "Hello in There", "Paradise", "Sam Stone" and "Angel from Montgomery". The two-time Grammy-winning artist was 73.

American folk music legend John Prine has died from coronavirus-related complications, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone. He died at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre at the age of 73.

On 3 April, his wife Fiona Prine confirmed on social media that the folk star was on his eighth day in the ICU on a ventilator, and had pneumonia in both lungs.

Prine has been called the "Mark Twain of American songwriting" and his songs are deeply revered by Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, and many others. He was also an actor, record-label owner, two-time Grammy winner, member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the recipient of the 2016 PEN New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

Netizens expressed grief and condolences via Twitter and remembered their best moments.

Words can't even come close.

I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near. @JohnPrineMusic — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 8, 2020

The way I'd prefer to remember John Prine leaving us... dancing a jig to the sounds of "Lake Marie" at the @BeaconTheatre in 2018. Thanks for everything, @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/e2XeA2TC4w — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) April 8, 2020

Heartbroken... My condolences to Fiona Prine and family on the passing of John Prine. pic.twitter.com/D6FZee9Syv — Shemekia Copeland (@ShemekiaBlues) April 8, 2020

​Some remembered their favourite songs and lyrics.

John Prine could look your depression right in the eye and make you feel like you were doing a little bit better than what he was singing about. For years I’ve been saying “hello in there” to old people on the street, avoiding my eye contact. — Joel Murray (@JoelMurray9of9) April 8, 2020

