Register
20:18 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A scientist at RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics research a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a laboratory in San Diego, California, U.S., March 17, 2020.

    US Army Begins Testing COVID-19 Prototype Vaccine on Primates

    © REUTERS / Bing Guan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107868/79/1078687943_0:137:3072:1865_1200x675_80_0_0_b3d3a9ebd06d5ef7a40e42fcbe2420be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004071078870535-us-army-begins-testing-covid-19-prototype-vaccine-on-primates/

    Army researchers at Fort Detrick in Maryland are now testing a new, potential COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine on animals, US Department of Defense (DoD) officials revealed Monday.

    According to Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman, researchers at the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases have started testing the vaccine prototype on primates. The DoD is currently involved in five clinical vaccine trials for COVID-19, Military.com reported.

    However, Air Force Brig. Gen. Dr. Paul Friedrichs, joint staff surgeon for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, clarified Monday that the DoD is “still months away, not weeks away, from a vaccine.”

    The US military is also testing medications that could potentially reduce coronavirus symptoms or the length of infection. Such trials may yield useful treatments sooner than vaccine tests, according to Friedrichs. 

    One treatment undergoing DoD trials is hydroxychloroquine, an antiparasitic that can be used to treat malaria in addition to lupus and arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine has been touted by US President Donald Trump in recent weeks as being greatly effective against the virus. So far, evidence that the drug works to treat COVID-19 is mostly anecdotal, although a study by French researchers released last month found that the drug is effective in some cases. 

    According to a study by researchers at IHU-Méditerranée Infection in Marseille, France, patients who took those the drug in combination with azithromycin “showed a significant reduction of the viral carriage” six days after treatment began and a “much lower average carrying duration” in comparison to untreated patients. The researchers recommend that 200 milligrams of hydroxychloroquine be provided to patients three times a day for 10 days in addition to 500 milligrams of azithromycin on the first day and then 250 milligrams per day for five days for the treatment to be effective.

    However, officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have repeatedly stated that the medications like hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin need to be tested further to determine their effectiveness against COVID-19. In some cases, hydroxychloroquine can cause negative health effects in those with chronic heart or blood pressure problems.

    "The data are really, just, at best, suggestive," Fauci said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

    "There have been cases that show there may be an effect, and there are others to show there's no effect. So, I think in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works,” Fauci added.

    Last week, a team of Israeli scientists said they anticipate having a COVID-19 vaccine that could be tested on humans as soon as June 1. The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) also revealed last Tuesday that it had started testing a COVID-19 vaccine on rodents at its biochemical defense laboratory. In addition, CanSino Biologics in China, Moderna and INOVIO Pharmaceuticals in the US and CureVac and BioNTech in Germany are all racing to develop vaccines against the virus, which has infected almost 1.4 million people globally and killed more than 81,000.

    Related:

    US Stock Market Rises Amid Falling Number of New Coronavirus Cases - Trading Data
    Now Taste the Virus: India’s Obsession With Sweets Turns Coronavirus Into One
    Kremlin Reveals How Putin's Meetings Arranged During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Coronavirus 'Tsunami' in Northern Italy Slowly Backs Down - Deputy Health Minister
    Biden Urges Trump to Move Quickly, Prioritise Workers in Fight Against Coronavirus
    Tags:
    military, US, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse