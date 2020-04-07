Self-Isolating Former Porn Actress Mia Khalifa Instructs How to Bury Her

The corona crisis and hardships of quarantining give rise to diverse feelings, as many resort to self-reflection. Mia Khalifa has managed to combine her fatalism with self-irony, and it naturally drew the attention of her Instagram followers.

Confinement at home amid the corona epidemic has apparently evoked some dark thoughts in former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

The model and socialite, who earlier had a short stint in the porn industry, posed for an Instagram shot in a body-hugging white gown with an extraordinary neckline in front of the mirror. She brought up her wedding ceremony slated for June but proved unable to resist the temptation to issue conditions at this extremely challenging time.

“If the world ends before I can walk to the altar, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging from my closet for our wedding week this June", she posted half-ironically, half-apocalyptically, prompting her subscribers to react in kind:

“maybe not all 12 but at least 1 of them", one wrote, while another stated that the wedding is still “going to happen".

“yeah but will I still fit into these dresses by then?” Khalifa asked back adding crying from laughter emojis.

“Just wow, we will", another reacted to Khalifa’s request.

"Your wedding may be postponed, but I still have that week blocked off on my schedule. Zoom party?”, another suggested an option that is universally seen as the most viable at this point in time.

The corona crisis has seen the lion’s share of the world stay in and working from home when possible, as what has been declared a pandemic by the WHO has seen over 1,200,000 infected across the globe, primarily in the US, according to fresh WHO estimates, and 67,767 deaths to date. There has been speculation about how widely testing is used in different states around the world, which apparently affects the statistical data from country to country.