Steam Sets Record With 24 Mln Players After Doom Eternal and M&B II: Bannerlord Release

While some industries have been severely damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, others have managed to survive and even prosper, with many people returning to their old hobbies that they can indulge in at home during the lockdown – including gaming, of course.

The Steam video game service set a new daily record as 24,535,923 users were logged in on the gaming client at the same time on 4 April. Meanwhile, the actual in-game number peaked at over 8 million (8,171,592), which is another record high.

This remarkable result is not surprising, as the quarantine has pushed people to gaming, with Steam breaking several records in a row back in March and showing continuous growth in numbers. On 20 March, the service reported 20 million concurrent users and 23 million only a week later.

​Gamers were also attracted by two big releases on the service in March, Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord and Doom Eternal, while the platform's traditional top three - CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG - also showed high numbers. CS:GO even set a new record with over 1.2 million users playing simultaneously.