Steam Sets Record With 24 Mln Players After Doom Eternal and M&B II: Bannerlord Release

The Steam video game service set a new daily record as 24,535,923 users were logged in on the gaming client at the same time on 4 April. Meanwhile, the actual in-game number peaked at over 8 million (8,171,592), which is another record high.
This remarkable result is not surprising, as the quarantine has pushed people to gaming, with Steam breaking several records in a row back in March and showing continuous growth in numbers. On 20 March, the service reported 20 million concurrent users and 23 million only a week later.
#Steam CS:GO hits 1.2 million concurrent players, smashing its record https://t.co/l0AE76OmZF— SteamProfile.com (@steamprofile) April 6, 2020
Gamers were also attracted by two big releases on the service in March, Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord and Doom Eternal, while the platform's traditional top three - CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG - also showed high numbers. CS:GO even set a new record with over 1.2 million users playing simultaneously.
