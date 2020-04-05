Robbie Williams Opens Up About Having COVID-19 Symptoms During 3-Week-Isolation

The English singer-songwriter and former Take That vocalist has shared with The Sun that he felt "lethargic, tired and heavy" in isolation.

Robbie Williams told The Sun that he overcame the coronavirus symptoms while spending three weeks in isolation away from his wife and children.

After the singer arrived in Los Angeles following a cancelled concert in Australia over coronavirus fears, he said everything felt "very apocalyptic".

"I was in quarantine in an Airbnb down the road from my family and started worrying about food, about my medication running out, about Beau and my family, and was just very fearful for a couple of days. Then I could feel my body was getting lethargic and tired and heavy and I convinced myself I’d got coronavirus", he revealed.

Williams continued on by saying that he prayed and was thinking about his wife and family, which helped make the symptoms and fear go away.

Following his three weeks of isolation, Robbie reunited with his wife Ayda Field, 40, and their three children last Saturday.