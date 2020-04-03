'Millions Are Turning to God': Coronavirus Crisis Leads to Resurgence of Faith, New Poll Suggests

The survey also showed that about 29 percent of the respondents believe they live in what the Bible describes as the "last days".

It appears that the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world this year has led quite a few people to start considering spiritual matters, if a new survey cited by the Washington Examiner's Washington Secrets is any indication.

According to the media outlet, a poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates at the behest of the Joshua Fund, an Evangelical non-profit charitable organization, showed that some 44 percent of respondents consider the current coronavirus crisis a "wake-up call for us to turn back to faith in God" and "signs of coming judgment".

"Americans in near full lockdown are anxious, and understandably so. Yet millions are turning to God, the Bible, and Christian sermons for answers, some of them for the first time", the organization's founder Joel C. Rosenberg said. "That may be the most important silver lining in this crisis so far."

The Joshua Fund also notes that 29 percent of the respondents "said they believe that this crisis indicates that ‘We are living in what the Bible calls the ‘last days.’"

Also, 22 percent of self-identified non-Christian respondents and 40 percent of Christians who participated in the survey said that "the crisis has resulted in more interest in God and spiritual matters".

Earlier this year, the Bible and the Revelations in particular have also become a subject of discussion among social media users who wondered whether the disease that ravages the planet today might fit the description of one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse.