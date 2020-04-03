AI Sex Robot Giveaway Contest Launched Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The sex doll manufacturer reportedly claimed that thanks to the materials they use, their dolls are “naturally antibacterial and nonporous."

While numerous people around the world stay in self-isolation due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 coronavirus, a prominent sex doll manufacturer has announced a giveaway competition involving one of its most advanced products to date.

The grand prize of the contest, touted by the company on Instagram as a "grand daddy master of all giveaways", is what the message on the competition's website describes as "the most technologically advanced AI driven robotic doll system".

"First place is your very own Realdollx free", the post says. "Second place is a paid for trip for two out to our studios, two nights in a hotel, and $500 in fun money. And there’s hundreds of more prizes!"

While sex doll aficionado and RealDoll rep known as Brick Dollbanger told the Daily Star that the the manufacturing facility itself is currently shut down, the newspaper suggested that the company will be able to deliver the doll and to host the trip after the lockdown caused by the pandemic is lifted.

The company also reportedly sought to explain to its customers that the products they provide are safe to use during the outbreak.

"Self isolating doesn’t have to be the worst", the company said as quoted by the newspaper. "All RealDolls are made from Platinum Grade Silicone and are naturally antibacterial and nonporous."