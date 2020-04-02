Glamour Model 'Stuck' in Mexico as Borders Shut Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Report

Posting photos of her voluptuous figure online, the model also asked her followers about where they might go "after quarantine is over".

As numerous people in various corners of the world have ended up enduring self-isolation in an attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19, gorgeous American model Natalie Nicole Salloum, also known online as Toochi Kash, now entertains her fans with sizzling hot photos of her impressive curves as she herself has to deal with a somewhat different predicament.

According to the Daily Star, Natalie got "stuck" in Mexico as countries shut down their borders amid the pandemic.

Now, the Playboy and Maxim bombshell periodically treats her Instagram audience to racy pictures of herself, with some of the snapshots featuring captions related to the ongoing viral calamity, such as "Where’s the first place you’re going after quarantine is over?" or "What are 2 things you could NOT be quarantined without?"

Her online following seemed to be rather approving of Natalie's activities, and there appears to be no shortage of suggestive messages in the comments section under her photos.