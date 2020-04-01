'They Know All About Consent': Emma Watson Reveals Her Fascination With Kink Culture

Watson also suggested that relationships that do not adhere to the “traditional model” may require more communication and consent.

Popular Hollywood actress Emma Watson has opened up about the nature of relationships and interpersonal communications as she and author Valerie Hudson discussed the latter's book "Sex and World Peace".

In their conversation published by Teen Vogue, Watson said that she became slightly fascinated with the "kink culture" because "they are the best communicators ever".

"They know all about consent. They smash that stuff because they really have to get it — but we could all use those models; they’re actually really helpful models", she said.

The actress also claimed that she observed a plenty of the "healthiest relationships" between the same-sex couples because apparently they "agree [on] things between them as opposed to [accepting] certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made".

"I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent. It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labor and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes", Watson mused. "The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bullsh*t! It’s impossible!"