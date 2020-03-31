All By Myself: Rihanna Plans on Having Children Even Without a Man

This is not the first time that the 32-year-old singer speaks about motherhood. In June 2019, Rihanna revealed that she wanted children “more than anything in her life”. This statement sparked rumours that the artist was pregnant, but Rihanna quickly dismissed them.

Pop singer Rihanna said that she plans to have three or four children and is ready to do so without a man. In an interview with British Vogue, the 32-year-old artist said that she is ready to become a mother, even if she doesn’t meet her significant other.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like 'Oh, you got it wrong'. They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love", the singer told the British Vogue.

Last week, the singer delighted her fans by releasing her first song in four years, albeit it was a collaborative project. The 32-year-old was featured on the track "Believe It" by Canadian artist PartyNextDoor. Rihanna revealed that she is working aggressively on her new album, but declined to speak about the date of release.

Unlike her career in the show business, which earned her the title of the world’s richest female musician, Rihanna’s personal life was less successful. She dated singer Chris Brown for two years, but the couple broke up after Brown physically assaulted her. After the split, Rihanna dated singer Drake on-and-off from 2009 to 2016. Her last relationship was with a Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, whom she dated from 2017 until January 2020.