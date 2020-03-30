Italian DJs to Play Non-Stop Set Until the End of COVID-19 Quarantine - Video

Italy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, registering some 75,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths.

DJs from Italy have announced they will play the longest ever set in the "Temple of the Lost Future" cultural centre. The Italian musicians are determined to continue the set until the national lockdown's end on 3 April, imposed by the Italian authorities due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The spread of the virus has begun to slow down over the past several days amid a strict lockdown, but the country still registers thousands of new cases each day.

