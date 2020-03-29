Inventor Built ‘Apocalyptic Bunker’ 5 Years Prior to Sweeping COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Colin Furze, from Lincolnshire, appears to have foresightedly prepared for all the instabilities of the modern world, and his state-of-the-art steel home, albeit windowless, is fully equipped for any emergency.

One budding inventor appears to have prepared for the now raging pandemic as early as 5 years ago, building an eye-popping defence facility in his back garden - a real bunker that can house him and what’s most needed during a time of a crisis.

The 24ft long by 16ft wide steel emergency building - “the ultimate underground Apocalyptic bunker" houses not merely essentials that may come in handy during any type of crisis, but all of his inventions, including the world's fastest mobility scooter and a drivable hot tub car.

Lincolnshire resident Colin Furze, aged 41, showed the stunning premises to his YouTube followers, with the entrance to the bunker hidden inside a conventional-looking garden with a secret hatch on the ground.

Furze recalled that he had once made use of his secret bunker - “when we had this heatwave”, however acknowledged he would not live there permanently since there are no windows.

The coronavirus pandemic, which was reported in the Chinese province of Hubei in mid-December 2019, has taken the whole world by storm in the past two months, with the number of those infected by COVID-19 having hit 683,500, per worldometers.info.