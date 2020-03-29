Symbol of Coronavirus? Scottish Man Receives Toilet Paper Via Drone During COVID-19 Pandemic

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland has risen to 1,245, with the death toll reaching 40 as of Sunday morning, according to a Scottish government report.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread all over the world, toilet paper has become one of the most essential products.

A Scottish man faced a shortage of the paper amid quarantine measures imposed in the country and found an unconventional way of sourcing it, The Scotsman reported, sharing photos and videos of the moment.

Father-of-two Russ Howey, who lives in Duns, Borders, had asked his friends to share this important product with him while still maintaining recent social distancing rules, according to the report.

Scott Cullen delivered the paper to Russ's back garden by attaching two toilet rolls to a drone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, supermarket shelves across Scotland have turned empty as people began to panic buy products . In order to combat this panic-buying, some supermarkets have started limiting the number of items each customer can buy.

A total of 17,089 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak, according to the Department of Health and Social Care’s daily statistical bulletin on Saturday.