This Is How You Survive Coronavirus: Antarctic Expeditionist Explains How To Handle Self-Isolation

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, people have been taking precautionary measures, including self-isolation – a move that one can find hard to deal with, especially if one doesn’t know how to handle it.

Rachael Robertson, born in Geelong, Australia, who was self-isolated for nine months while she led the 58th Australian National Antarctic Research Expedition (ANARE) to Davis Station in 2005, has shared tips with the Daily Mail Femail on how to maintain healthy relations between people in self-isolation.

One of the main principles, according to Rachael Robertson, is to choose words carefully and thoughtfully during a conversation so that you won't be misinterpreted. The second is to communicate clearly and often so that people don't have to fill the gaps by themselves and wonder whether the situation has changed.

Robertson says that early intervention in any issues that may arise in critical situations such as self-isolation is the key. To make this easier, she shares three main tools.

No triangles: the best way to stop gossip is to avoid discussing people with others - if you have an issue with someone, just discuss it personally and do not share it with others.

Bacon wars: a principle affirming that small routine issues can turn into much bigger ones, such as whether you like your bacon crispy or not.

Lead without a title: a notion stipulating that leadership isn't a title, but the way a person behaves. A leader is someone who takes initiative and responsibility for actions.

The above-mentioned principles can be very useful for those who have decided to adhere to the advice of health authorities and self-isolate themselves amid the pandemic. As of Sunday, Johns Hopkins University had registered a total of 669,312 confirmed cases with the death toll climbing to nearly 31,000 people.