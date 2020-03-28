Alien Hunters Claim They Spotted UFO During SpaceX Livestream - Video

SpaceX successfully launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit using Falcon 9 rockets at the end of last month, the fourth overall launch of Starlink.

Alien hunters have claimed they saw a silver UFO either monitoring Earth or the satellite rocket during a livestream from one of SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

"There seems to be two of them within 20 seconds, but the closer one is easier to see. Its detail is like a silver bowl, its domes on top and bottom are huge and fat, the side disk edges are small and thin", UFO hunter Scott C Waring wrote on his ET Database.

According to Waring, another conspiracy theorist noticed the object during the 18 March Livestream.

Former NASA scientists have explained all the bizarre UFO sightings reported by alien hunters, saying that those are nothing more than "space dandruff" floating in front of cameras.

These spots of dandruff can be anything from parts of chipped paint drifting without any direction in zero gravity, flakes of ice or ISS insulation that has broken off, according to former NASA engineer James Oberg.

The Starlink network includes more than 200 satellites, with up to 22 launches planned this year to form a constellation of hundreds of satellites that are intended to create a global broadband internet network.