Adult Club Hosts Online Orgy as Coronavirus Lockdowns Prompt Cancellation of the Real Thing

Earlier in March, the owner of the club announced that she would cancel her exclusive sex parties around the world, along with live sex education panels, due to the rapid rise in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hitting all parts of the globe.

Emma Sayle, founder and owner of a sex club called Killing Kittens, announced on Friday that her business would move its “decadent and hedonistic” activities online due to coronavirus lockdowns around the world, according to the Insider.

“We will amuse people at home plus they will have the opportunity to see other people and chat and have that kind of party experience in their own house and the community experience,” Sayle said, cited by the Insider.

Sayle said that her business is one of the world's most exclusive sex clubs, and noted that she would kick off her first-ever online orgy on Friday 10 pm GMT using the Zoom video chat service. The party, called “KK Your House Party”, will host 100 masked members and will include a burlesque performance, a bath, a cage, fire performers and a synced DJ playlist.

“It's a two-hour virtual house party. Obviously, there's not an actual orgy in place, but it's adult, there will be a lot of nakedness and lingerie on display and people challenging each other to do certain things with each other,” Sayle said.

Attendees of the virtual get together are expected to “dress to impress”, and have reportedly been asked to wear masks to keep their anonymity and add a sense of drama to the event. Members are said to be able to watch 55 other partners on screen and communicate via a text chatbox moderated by Killing Kittens employees.

“We just need to test the technology on Friday and see how it goes,” Sayle said. “If it works, we'll just do it as a regular thing weekly with different themes in different cities”.