Register
21:10 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    No Glove, No Love? Condom Shortage Looms as COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Major Manufacturer

    © REUTERS / Lemontreeimages
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003271078734420-no-glove-no-love-condom-shortage-looms-as-covid-19-pandemic-shuts-major-manufacturer/

    A global shortage of condoms is on the horizon, as the world’s biggest producer of the prophylactic devices - Malaysia’s Karex Bhd - has shut down three of its factories amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to Reuters, three of Karex Bhd’s factories have been shut down and have not produced a single condom for more than a week due to lockdown measures imposed by the Malaysian government to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. One out of every five condoms globally is made by Karex Bhd.

    That means that there’s already a shortage of 100 million condoms that are usually marketed internationally by brands like Durex or distributed to state health care systems and nonprofits. The company has been given permission to start production again on Friday, but with only half of its workforce, Reuters reported.

    "It will take time to jumpstart factories and we will struggle to keep up with demand at half capacity," Karex Bhd Chief Executive Goh Miah Kiat told Reuters.

    "We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary. My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programs deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months,” he added.

    Malaysia is the Southeast Asian country most affected by the virus. The latest data by Johns Hopkins University reveals that there are more than 2,000 cases of the virus in the country, and at least 26 people have died as a result. The lockdown measures in the country will remain in effect until at least April 14.

    "The good thing is that the demand for condoms is still very strong because like it or not, it's still an essential to have," Goh added. "Given that at this point in time people are probably not planning to have children. It's not the time, with so much uncertainty." 

    China also manufactures large numbers of condoms. Although China is lifting some of its lockdown measures this week, production lags could still occur, Chris Purdy, the CEO of family-planning production company DKT International, told the Business Insider.

    "During the recent outbreak, many Chinese factories were shuttered and factory workers asked to stay home or work at reduced hours," Purdy told the Insider. "Many of these contraceptive suppliers are not back to full capacity.  As a result, we now expect delays in production and shipping schedules."

    Related:

    Australian Researchers Launching Coronavirus Treatment Trial Using TB Vaccine
    UK Gov't Hold Presser After PM Johnson Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Video
    US House Passes $2Trln Coronavirus Rescue Legislation, Sending It to Trump for Signature
    Russian Specialists Start Anti-Coronavirus Activities in Italy's Bergamo - Military
    Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    shortage, coronavirus, COVID-19, Condoms
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse