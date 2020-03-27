Sexual Quarantine? Russian Playboy Star Stuck in London Seeks 'Sexy Partner' During Corona Lockdown

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his previously introduced quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the infection have left some people at home really bored. So bored, that some of them even started openly looking for new sexual partners to survive the lockdown.

Russian Playboy magazine model Maria Liman has continued her search for a “charming, sexy partner” to survive coronavirus lockdown in London, where she recently moved to.

“The sleeping beauty is waiting for her prince in custody. Where is this brave handsome man who will defeat the virus and save me? Please speed up!”, Liman plead to her almost 600,000 strong Instagram audience on Thursday.

This appeal echoed her announcement last week that the social media personality was looking for a non-coronavirus-infected partner to survive three months of quarantine at home. It appears to be that Liman’s lockdown-related dream has not been fulfilled yet, despite a large amount of comments and reactions to her post.

Liman, 26, has gained a strong popularity among Russian-speaking audiences after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine back in 2015. She had frequently appeared on Russian TV shows ever since, while continuing to please her fans with some spicy photos on her Instagram page.

However, little is known about the model’s personal life or why she had to turn to such an indiscreet way to find her love partner.

With more than 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, the UK has been on national lockdown to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The quarantine measures include stopping social gathering and shopping for non-essentials, as well as advice to stay at home as much as possible.