CamSoda Launches Service For Non-Adult Entertainers to Monetise Content Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The adult entertainment platform says that the need for the new project emerged as the ongoing spread of the novel “coronavirus has left much of the U.S. stuck inside”, while the entertainment business remains on lockdown.

CamSoda, an adult livestreaming webcam platform, announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new service called CamSodaLive that will allow lifestyle and entertainment businesses to broadcast and monetise content on the website for free.

The platform said it is planning to kick off the new project on Wednesday with a comedy show at 8 p.m. (Eastern Time) from the leading New York City comedy club ‘Stand Up NY’.

“Coronavirus has left much of the U.S. stuck inside. This has not only taken a toll on people’s sanity, but it’s had – and will continue to have – a terrible impact on businesses, especially those in the entertainment space, who have been forced to shut their doors,” CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker said in a press release. “In an effort to provide consumers with some top-of-line entertainment remotely, and to enable businesses to earn money, we’re leveraging our technology that allows adult entertainers to broadcast to millions annually and launching Camsodalive.”

CamSoda said that the entertainers would earn money from users’ tips or by selling tickets to exclusive portions of their show. The project was also said to allow businesses to interact with consumers in special chat rooms. In addition, CamSoda will assist businesses through promoting live streams on its site and social media platforms.

Earlier to this, Pornhub, the world’s biggest porn site, granted people in self-quarantine worldwide free premium access to ad-free, high-definition adult content until 23 April in a bid to help them stay home as much as possible. In addition, the site announced that it was donating masks and money to those in need.

As of Wednesday, the global count of COVID-19 infection cases exceeds 414,000, with over 18,000 confirmed deaths. Of these, over 104,000 have recovered, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) website.