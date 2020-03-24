Porn Industry Halted 'Until Further Notice' Over Coronavirus Fears

Pornography sets across North America have been asked to voluntarily halt production by an industry body - the Free Speech Coalition (FSC) - which advised the suspension to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement released by the FSC earlier this month, the industry trade association said: “The voluntary shutdown of all adult entertainment productions in the United States and Canada will remain in effect until further notice.” The FSC has asked all adult entertainment productions in the US and Canada to halt until March 31.

“Over the past few days, FSC has received multiple reports of performers who have been quarantined at home with presumptive cases of coronavirus. Due to the widespread lack of testing, this is the standard procedure for most people presumed to have coronavirus,” the statement adds, also noting that “no one should be shooting or creating content with partners who are not a part of their household.”

Sex workers were already expecting a production halt, with the FSC suggesting earlier this month that adult performers begin “stocking up on backlog content to release if such a production stop were called,” Vice reported.

In a statement to Vice this month, FSC Communications Director Mike Stabile noted that the production halts are being recommended even though porn sets are cleaner than other places.

"Because transmission risk rises with the number of people interacted with, adult sets are less of risk than more pedestrian interactions, like going to the airport," Stabile noted.

However, sexual contact could increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is spread mainly between people who are in close contact with each other - within around 6 feet - or through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Such droplets can make their way to the mouths or noses or nearby people.

In addition to washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face, the CDC recommends that people put distance between themselves and others to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. This is especially important if there is an outbreak in your community, the CDC warns.