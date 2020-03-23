‘I Have the Coronavirus’: US Woman Accused of Assault Coughs Into Paramedic’s Face During Arrest

A Florida woman being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend allegedly yelled “I have the coronavirus” moments before coughing in a paramedic’s face.

LaDonald Shakkie Holmes, 38, was arrested on March 18 when police officers responded to a domestic violence call in Lady Lake, an Orlando suburb.

Holmes’ unidentified boyfriend told police officers that he was attacked by his girlfriend after he refused to have sex with her while they were lying in bed.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun says that the victim declined to have sex with Holmes “since she is leaving him to get back with her ex-husband.”

The affidavit further notes that Holmes, who has a “black belt in martial arts,” then became “very agitated at which time she ‘round house kicked’ the victim in the nose and then punched him in the nose.” Holmes ended up breaking the victim’s nose, and he started “bleeding all over himself and the residence,” the document says.

When officers arrived at the home, Holmes was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend. However, she kept “falling to the ground” as police officers tried to get her into a squad car. As a result, they called paramedics to the scene, as they were unsure if she was “having a medical episode.”

When paramedics tried to evaluate Holmes, she became physically violent, authorities said. A paramedic sedated her, and as she was being placed on a stretcher, she yelled, “I have the coronavirus” and coughed directly into the worker’s face, which “resulted in copious amounts of saliva landing on the paramedic’s face,” the affidavit alleges. Holmes was eventually sent to a local hospital. However, it remains unclear whether she is truly infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Holmes faces two felony counts: domestic battery and battery on a paramedic. She was released from jail on Thursday on a $7,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 13.