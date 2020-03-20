India Reaches Finals in Int'l Contest for Best Teacher of Russian Language and Literature Abroad

Indian teachers have made it to the finals in the “Download Knowledge” international pedagogical skills contest among teachers at Russian schools abroad. The final stage will be held in person in Moscow, the contest organisers said.

This year's competition included Knowledge Ambassadors and participants of the 2019 Download Knowledge Contest. During the first stage, the ambassadors provided necessary guidance on the design and content of the pedagogues' works for the international competition.

“This year we not only took part but also tried to motivate and support our colleagues to participate in this competition. For example, among the participants from India participating this year was my former teacher and supervisor Ranjana Saxena. She has extensive experience and fascinating methods of teaching Russian literature. She shares this experience with everyone, using digital technology. There is no doubt that the 21st century trend in teaching and rescue in difficult times is digital technology”, Senior Assistant Professor and Lecturer of Russian Language and Literature at the Centre of Russian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi) and Knowledge Ambassador Sonu Saini commented.

The final stage of the contest will be held in person in Moscow. Following the results of the in-person round, three winners will be selected who will receive certificates for digital online educational programmes from the University of Internet Professions “Nethology”. All the finalists will also get the opportunity to learn the latest achievements of Russian educational technologies in educational centres in the capital.

“The final trials of the contest and the awarding of the winners will take place after the lifting of restrictive measures due to the risk of spreading of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19”, the organisers stated in a press release.

Over 220 teachers from 40 countries who teach mathematics, computer science, technology in Russian, and Russian as a foreign language using digital technologies took part in this year's competition. The finals were reached by 26 teachers from 14 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Estonia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Palestinian territories, Serbia, and Uzbekistan, the organisers said.

The “Download Knowledge” international pedagogical skills contest for teachers at Russian schools abroad is organised by the Federal Agency Rossotrudnichestvo together with the State Duma Committee for Education and Science of the Russian Federation, State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, the publishing house Prosveshchenie, Moscow State Pedagogical University, Moscow City Teacher Training University, Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, the Atlas of New Professions, University of Internet Professions Nethology and the Central Museum of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, as well as the Tsaritsyno Education Centre under the Federal Project “Personnel for Digital Economy” under the Digital Economy Programme of the Russian Federation.