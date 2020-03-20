Register
17:49 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Textbooks on the Russian language. (File)

    India Reaches Finals in Int'l Contest for Best Teacher of Russian Language and Literature Abroad

    © Sputnik / Andrey Iglov
    Society
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105821/56/1058215674_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_59e03da6785595d1f81ddc58bca896ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003201078646652-india-reaches-finals-in-intl-contest-for-best-teacher-of-russian-language-and-literature-abroad/

    Indian teachers have made it to the finals in the “Download Knowledge” international pedagogical skills contest among teachers at Russian schools abroad. The final stage will be held in person in Moscow, the contest organisers said.

    This year's competition included Knowledge Ambassadors and participants of the 2019 Download Knowledge Contest. During the first stage, the ambassadors provided necessary guidance on the design and content of the pedagogues' works for the international competition.

    “This year we not only took part but also tried to motivate and support our colleagues to participate in this competition. For example, among the participants from India participating this year was my former teacher and supervisor Ranjana Saxena. She has extensive experience and fascinating methods of teaching Russian literature. She shares this experience with everyone, using digital technology. There is no doubt that the 21st century trend in teaching and rescue in difficult times is digital technology”, Senior Assistant Professor and Lecturer of Russian Language and Literature at the Centre of Russian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi) and Knowledge Ambassador Sonu Saini commented.

    The final stage of the contest will be held in person in Moscow. Following the results of the in-person round, three winners will be selected who will receive certificates for digital online educational programmes from the University of Internet Professions “Nethology”. All the finalists will also get the opportunity to learn the latest achievements of Russian educational technologies in educational centres in the capital.

    “The final trials of the contest and the awarding of the winners will take place after the lifting of restrictive measures due to the risk of spreading of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19”, the organisers stated in a press release.

    Over 220 teachers from 40 countries who teach mathematics, computer science, technology in Russian, and Russian as a foreign language using digital technologies took part in this year's competition. The finals were reached by 26 teachers from 14 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Estonia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Palestinian territories, Serbia, and Uzbekistan, the organisers said.

    The “Download Knowledge” international pedagogical skills contest for teachers at Russian schools abroad is organised by the Federal Agency Rossotrudnichestvo together with the State Duma Committee for Education and Science of the Russian Federation, State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, the publishing house Prosveshchenie, Moscow State Pedagogical University, Moscow City Teacher Training University, Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, the Atlas of New Professions, University of Internet Professions Nethology and the Central Museum of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, as well as the Tsaritsyno Education Centre under the Federal Project “Personnel for Digital Economy” under the Digital Economy Programme of the Russian Federation.

    Tags:
    literature, Russian language, teacher, finals, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse