'Fame is Sh*t': Death Doesn't Scare Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson also remarked that while he does get a buzz from boxing events, he doesn’t want to be in the ring fighting anymore.

American professional boxing legend and former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has recently shared his thoughts on poignant issues like living and dying.

During an interview with The Sportsman, Tyson said that he does not fear death, as for him, “living might be more complicated than dying”.

"Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living", he explained. "Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we’re somebody. Who the fu*k? We’re nothing! We come from sh*t; we think we’re special! Fame is sh*t."

Tyson also recalled how boxing was “the big school” for him, where “the more you teach, the more you know you know nothing”.

He noted, however, that even though he attended the Fury vs Wilder fight and that he does get a buzz from such events, he does not want to “be in a ring fighting no more”.

Earlier this month, the famous boxer recalled his time in the ring as he conversed with another boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard, during Tyson’s Hotboxing podcast.

As they conversed, Tyson reminisced about how he was “an annihilator” who was feared by his opponents, and how he was born for it.