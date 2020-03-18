Register
12:25 GMT18 March 2020
    Cast member Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of the British film Black Mass in London, Britain October 11, 2015.

    Amber Heard Smashed Door in Johnny Depp's Head, 'Clocked' Ex-Hubby in Jaw, Leaked Tapes Reveal

    Society
    The latest leaked court tapes featuring the two bickering celebrities emerged as Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp gear up to face off in two separate defamation lawsuits on both sides of the Atlantic.

    Actress Amber Heard admits to “smashing a door” into Johnny Depp's head in the latest spate of leaked court audio recordings from their legal battle over allegations of domestic violence, published by DailyMail.com.

    ​The 33-year old actress is also heard on tape suggesting she had “clocked” her then-husband in the jaw, saying:

    “I am so sorry … I can remember hitting you as a response to the door thing. And I’m really sorry about hitting you with the door or hitting your head. I did not mean to.”

    The freshly-leaked audio also intimates the actor was hit so hard by the bathroom door that it knocked him off his feet.

    Depp is heard on the tape as saying: “I then stood up, I don't even know if I said, I mean, I might've said like, what the f**k, you know, whatever. Cause I'd just been hit in the head with a f**king corner of the door… And then I stood up and then you f**king clock me.”

    Amber Heard seems to refer to hitting Depp when she says in the audio: “I just reacted and I'm sorry. It's below me.”

    Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star had played out the audio to the actress as she was giving a deposition in their 2016 divorce case.

    Heard is cited by the outlet as telling Depp’s attorneys later that the taped conversation “misrepresents what actually happened,” adding:

    “I mean, he was just very dramatic about everything.”

    It is not known when exactly the latest tape was recorded, while it has been established the couple were prone to often consensually recording their arguments as a form of marriage guidance. Such tapes would be played back later to be analyzed at will.

    Netizens swooped in to take actor Johnny Depp’s side in the toxic legal battle between the former couple, posting comments under the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp.

    ​Some netizens, however, were skeptical, claiming that “women don’t just lash out”.

    ​In a previous audio exchange, the contents of which were published by the Daily Mail in January, the actress confessed to “hitting” Johnny Depp and hurtling such objects as pots and pans at him.

    The Toxic Marriage

    The latest tape emerged on 17 March as the former couple prepares to face each other in court over two separate defamation lawsuits.

    The first, on 23 March, is Johnny Depp’s libel trial in London against News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article in The Sun that described him as “wife beater”, with Amber Heard scheduled to give testimony.

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

    In a fresh twist to the developments, two LAPD officers Tyler Hadden and Melissa Saenz are facing a legal demand to testify, possibly via a transatlantic video link, at the trial due to their brief interaction with the estranged couple, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

    On 21 May 2016, the officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a penthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

    According to a deposition later given by Officer Tyler Hadden, the officers didn’t see any injuries in the altercation between the husband and wife who lived there.

    The wife, who reportedly didn’t require medical attention, refused to file a report.

    Subsequently, Hadden discovered the husband was actor Johnny Depp.

    Later this year, the legal battle resumes in Virginia where Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million suit over a Washington Post op-ed where Amber Heard presented her case as a domestic violence victim.

    Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California
    © AFP 2020 / Alison Buck
    Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California

    While the article didn’t mention Depp by name, the actor sued, arguing he was the victim of an “elaborate hoax” by Heard to generate positive publicity, advance her own career while ruining his.

    Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in February 2015, only to part ways less than two years later.

    At the time, Heard filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and accusing Depp of physical assault, a claim he emphatically denies.

    Johnny Depp Reportedly Proposed to 'F**k Burnt Corpse' of His Ex-Wife Amber Heard in a Text to Pal
    Amber Heard Admits She Is 'Sorry' And 'Loved' Johnny Depp in Messy Post-Break Up Texts
    Penelope Cruz Throws Her Weight Behind Johnny Depp in His Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit - Report
    Hollywood, Hollywood, Hollywood, defamation, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
