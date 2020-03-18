Amber Heard Smashed Door in Johnny Depp's Head, 'Clocked' Ex-Hubby in Jaw, Leaked Tapes Reveal

The latest leaked court tapes featuring the two bickering celebrities emerged as Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp gear up to face off in two separate defamation lawsuits on both sides of the Atlantic.

Actress Amber Heard admits to “smashing a door” into Johnny Depp's head in the latest spate of leaked court audio recordings from their legal battle over allegations of domestic violence, published by DailyMail.com.

It’s from her 2016 deposition, she is eating cookies, smirking and acting just like a manipulative sociopath. Amber Heard is an abuser that turned the tables in order to get way with her crimes, disgusting! Shame on you for supporting her bullshit. pic.twitter.com/SK3fBBrhZ1 — Viri 🍩 I stand by him 🍩 (@ViriMZ) March 18, 2020

​The 33-year old actress is also heard on tape suggesting she had “clocked” her then-husband in the jaw, saying:

“I am so sorry … I can remember hitting you as a response to the door thing. And I’m really sorry about hitting you with the door or hitting your head. I did not mean to.”

The freshly-leaked audio also intimates the actor was hit so hard by the bathroom door that it knocked him off his feet.

Depp is heard on the tape as saying: “I then stood up, I don't even know if I said, I mean, I might've said like, what the f**k, you know, whatever. Cause I'd just been hit in the head with a f**king corner of the door… And then I stood up and then you f**king clock me.”

Amber Heard seems to refer to hitting Depp when she says in the audio: “I just reacted and I'm sorry. It's below me.”

Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star had played out the audio to the actress as she was giving a deposition in their 2016 divorce case.

Heard is cited by the outlet as telling Depp’s attorneys later that the taped conversation “misrepresents what actually happened,” adding:

“I mean, he was just very dramatic about everything.”

It is not known when exactly the latest tape was recorded, while it has been established the couple were prone to often consensually recording their arguments as a form of marriage guidance. Such tapes would be played back later to be analyzed at will.

Netizens swooped in to take actor Johnny Depp’s side in the toxic legal battle between the former couple, posting comments under the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp.

She was the ONLY one violent in that relationship. HE was trying to get her to STOP being violent towards him. He was NEVER the violent one. As Many witnesses, police officers, say. She needs to be held accountable for all the abuse she inflicted on Johnny. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — DeppSoldier (@depp_soldier) March 18, 2020

and cold clocked him.....not to mention throwing pots ns pans etc..making him loose his finger..burning him with a cigarette............and taking a dump in his bed.. #justiceforjohnnydepp — TinaFarrar (@farrartina1212) March 18, 2020

#AmberHeardAbusedJohnnyDepp



It’s becoming clearer and clearer.

Just wait until the trial and it all

comes out. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep — AvaMaria (@avamaria_tweets) March 18, 2020

Sounds like a fun couple — Rosa Reyes (@RosaRey33120220) March 18, 2020

Her time will come and she will be forced to pay the consequences of her actions. I never heard this girl being sorry for what she's done. — Pammy Bellosillo (@FaustusPamela) March 18, 2020

This Amber chick is a whack job — Kim Littlechilds (@KimLittlechilds) March 18, 2020

​Some netizens, however, were skeptical, claiming that “women don’t just lash out”.

Come on now what did he do to deserve this? Women don't just lash out 🙄🙄 — Colin Connolly (@FiferColin) March 18, 2020

​In a previous audio exchange, the contents of which were published by the Daily Mail in January, the actress confessed to “hitting” Johnny Depp and hurtling such objects as pots and pans at him.

The Toxic Marriage

The latest tape emerged on 17 March as the former couple prepares to face each other in court over two separate defamation lawsuits.

The first, on 23 March, is Johnny Depp’s libel trial in London against News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article in The Sun that described him as “wife beater”, with Amber Heard scheduled to give testimony.

© AP Photo / Andrew Medichini Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

In a fresh twist to the developments, two LAPD officers Tyler Hadden and Melissa Saenz are facing a legal demand to testify, possibly via a transatlantic video link, at the trial due to their brief interaction with the estranged couple, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

On 21 May 2016, the officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a penthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

According to a deposition later given by Officer Tyler Hadden, the officers didn’t see any injuries in the altercation between the husband and wife who lived there.

The wife, who reportedly didn’t require medical attention, refused to file a report.

Subsequently, Hadden discovered the husband was actor Johnny Depp.

Later this year, the legal battle resumes in Virginia where Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million suit over a Washington Post op-ed where Amber Heard presented her case as a domestic violence victim.

© AFP 2020 / Alison Buck Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California

While the article didn’t mention Depp by name, the actor sued, arguing he was the victim of an “elaborate hoax” by Heard to generate positive publicity, advance her own career while ruining his.

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in February 2015, only to part ways less than two years later.

At the time, Heard filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and accusing Depp of physical assault, a claim he emphatically denies.