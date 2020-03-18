Business is Good: Sex Toys Sales Reportedly Boom Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

This recent surge in the popularity of adult toys apparently stems from the need of the growing number of people staying in self-isolation to alleviate their boredom.

While the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on certain sectors of the economy in many countries, such as airlines and tourism, for example, it appears that some adult entertainment-related companies are doing quite well in these trying times, T3 magazine reports.

According to the media outlet, sex toy brand Womanizer has reported an over 50 percent increase in sales during the time period from 1 January to 6 March, as compared to the original estimates.

Also, it seems that the sales of the company’s merchandise in Italy and in the United States turned out to be about 60 percent better than originally anticipated.

This tendency appears to be a result of the growing number of people facing the prospect of self-isolation as the authorities try to curb the spread of the pathogen.

"Of course, we didn’t anticipate a surge in sales of Womanizer due to corona," said Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer. "We do know... that time is an essential factor when it comes to sexuality and self-pleasure. With the prospect of long-periods at home either alone or with your partner, people are exploring new ways to make the best of the time available."

Earlier this month, a prominent Japanese adult video maker also announced that they are granting free access to some 200 of their titles in order to alleviate the plight of the people staying at home in self-isolation.