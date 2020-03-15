Register
11:15 GMT15 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Penelope Cruz on the red carpet before the premiere of Wasp Network during the 76th International Film Festival in Venice.

    Penelope Cruz Throws Her Weight Behind Johnny Depp in His Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit - Report

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107692/30/1076923022_0:235:2803:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_ea36fcd05859ed682f90fd4adaa6909d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003151078571948-penelope-cruz-throws-her-weight-behind-johnny-depp-in-his-amber-heard-defamation-lawsuit---report/

    Cruz followed in the footsteps of actress Winona Ryder, Jack Sparrow's former fiancée, who likewise issued a declaration in light of the ongoing lawsuit saying that from her own experience, Amber Heard’s charges are just “impossible to believe".

    Actress Penelope Cruz has backed Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, who had charged her ex-husband with abusing her in their marriage.

    Cruz has now written a declaration where she said she feels lucky to know the 56-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “I met Johnny when I was 19 years old", she was cited by The Blast as saying.

    She recounted how Spanish director Petro Almodovar had introduced him to her in Madrid, stressing that the only things she knew how to say in English at that time were “how are you” and “I want to work with Johnny Depp”.

    “Many years have passed and I have not only made three movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend", Cruz commented on her joint acting experience with Depp.

    Cruz, who starred together with the actor in “Blow”, “Murder on the Orient Express”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”, eagerly recounted how impressed she was with her co-star’s “kindness, brilliant mind, talent, and peculiar sense of humour", summing up that “he is one of the most generous people” she has ever met.

    Johnny Depp in Queensland, Australia
    © CC0
    What’s the Weirdest Thing Johnny Depp Collects? Spoiler: It's Not Scandals

    She also affectionately recalled how supportive Depp was on the “Pirates” movie set, as she worked alongside him during the first six months of her pregnancy.

    “My husband [actor Javier Bardem] and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process", she wrote in her pro-Depp declaration, stressing that her family is lucky to have “someone so special” in their lives.

    Earlier, Depp’s other colleague, Winona Ryder, likewise stated how she believes Heard’s claims are out of whack with her vision of Depp’s nature and character, saying they are “impossible to believe".

    The Stranger Things actress, who was engaged to Depp for three years back in the 90s, also filed a declaration in support of him:
    “I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family", she wrote.

    She went on to express her shock and bewilderment at the charges against Depp:

    “I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him", she rounded off.

    The Edward Scissorhands star is currently suing his ex-wife for $50 million (£40 million), after she claimed a Washington Post op-ed from December 2018 that she was a victim of domestic abuse at Depp’s hands.

    While Heard didn’t name her supposed abuser in the piece, Depp promptly filed a defamation suit, fuming that her “fabricated domestic violence allegations are categorically and demonstrably false".

    He hit back at the accusations claiming Heard had once severed his finger with a glass bottle and put out a cigarette on his face. Amber’s lawyer commented on the allegations as “absurd, offensive and categorically untrue".

    Related:

    Winona Rider Says Domestic Abuse Claims Against Johnny Depp Are ‘Impossible to Believe’ - Report
    Amber Heard Admits She Is 'Sorry' And 'Loved' Johnny Depp in Messy Post-Break Up Texts
    What’s the Weirdest Thing Johnny Depp Collects? Spoiler: It's Not Scandals
    Tags:
    defamation, abuse, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse