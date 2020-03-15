Netflix is Making a Documentary About Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Featuring His Alleged Victims

The 66-year-old, who rubbed shoulders with presidents, prime ministers and royals, was charged in July with running a sex trafficking of minors. However, Epstein didn’t live to see his trial. He committed suicide on 10 August, however many people he was either killed by his powerful friends, who didn’t want to be their secrets exposed.

Netflix is making a documentary about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that will feature testimony from his alleged victims, including Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that at the age of 17 she was trafficked to London and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, Epstein’s old friend.

Giuffre posted a statement on Twitter saying she hopes the documentary will give hope to the "voiceless" victims of sexual abuse.

Yes- the Netflix team we’re wonderful to me & my husband. They’re looking to tell the world the truth of what went on behind closed doors. I hope the message reaches the voiceless & helps give them a voice & I hope the message is clear to anyone who thinks $=no ⛓thinks again! https://t.co/ecF2PRJn0n — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) March 13, 2020

​The show titled Filthy Rich will be released this year and according to Netflix will tell the “horrible story of relentless manipulation and sex trafficking".

The development comes after one of Epstein’s alleged victims Caroline Kauffman claimed she was sexually assaulted in one of Epstein’s mansions during a "royal party" thrown for Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York came under intense public pressure after Epstein was arrested in July on sex trafficking charges. He denies accusations made by Virginia Giuffre and claims he never met the young woman, despite there being a photo showing the royal embracing the young woman. The royal earlier said he was ready to help US investigators in the case against Epstein, but last week US prosecutors working on the case accused the prince of completely shutting door on "voluntary cooperation".

Giuffre recently revealed that Epstein’s mansions, which Prince Andrew admitted to visiting, were filled with cameras. The Telegraph cited anonymous sources, who said that the disgraced banker filmed all of his guests.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He didn’t live to see his trial as he hanged himself on 10 August. The circumstances surrounding his death raised many questions. The billionaire was put on a suicide watch after a first botched attempt to take his own life, but several days later was taken off of it. Prison guards responsible for checking on him were reportedly sleeping and browsing the internet and the video of his first suicide attempt was deleted due to a technical error.

These and other details sparked allegations the disgraced financier didn’t kill himself and was actually murdered by someone, a claim supported by a pathologist that was hired by Epstein’s family. Numerous conspiracy theories suggest that his influential friends and acquaintances, among them - US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Prince Andrew, could have killed Epstein, to avoid being implicated in his crimes during his trial.