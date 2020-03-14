Former UFC Female Champion Ronda Rousey Sets Netizens Abuzz Over 'Prepper' Pandemic Readiness

American actress and former first-ever female dominant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Ronda Rousey, 33, has boasted of her complete preparedness for the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, setting her fans abuzz.

Rousey has made a comprehensive post on her Instagram account, depicting her full preparedness for a possible lengthy isolation if the coronavirus continues on its course of destruction around the globe.

"It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier [sic] for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably [sic] takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier", the 'Fast and Furious 7' star actress said.

She showed subscribers refrigerators full of frozen meat, a tank of drinkable water and a lithium-ion battery that allows her to live off of the electrical grid. The video has stirred netizens, with many suggesting that it is a joke. Some commentators directly slammed the star voice of Mortal Kombat 11's Sonya Blade over what they describe as her frivolous attitude toward the ongoing disease infection.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 154,000, with over 5,700 fatalities.