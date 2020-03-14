UFC Champion Conor McGregor Denies Rumors Alleging Coronavirus Killed His Aunt

"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing. I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus. As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead. As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead. And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time", McGregor said on Instagram.

According to the UK health officials, 10 more people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the United Kingdom in the past day, bringing the death toll to 21. British authorities have urged people who develop a high temperature and a continuous cough to stay at home. It said it will not be testing patients who are self-isolating with only mild symptoms.

The UK government has been criticized for failing to take stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time program on Thursday, former director of public health in northwest England, John Ashton, said that he was "embarrassed" by the UK’s response to the pandemic, noting that the government should have taken action four or five weeks ago.