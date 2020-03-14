Netizens Puzzled Over Instagram Photo of Queen Elizabeth 'Holding a Gun in Her Hand'

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II received the Order of St. John’s first-ever Service Medal in Gold during an audience with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St. John, according to the official Instagram account of the royal family.

A new photo that was shared on the royal family's official Instagram account showed Queen Elizabeth II donning a dazzling, colour-blocked dress during an audience with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St. John.

The first photo showed the Queen holding a medal box and looking at the order document.

Netizens quickly reacted to the picture, expressing their admiration of the red and purple dress, saying that it "rocks" and suggesting that the dress was a gift from Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, other netizens were at first glance puzzled by the image. Social media users said that the Queen appeared to be holding a "gun" in her hand. Other Instagram users described it as a "pistol", "revolver", "Glock", and a "Luger".

Netizens also asked for Her Majesty to cancel her engagements, as she wasn't wearing any gloves in the second photo, taken amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"She is too valuable to lose to this virus!" one Instagram user said.