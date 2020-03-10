Photo: InfoWars’ Alex Jones Booked in Texas Jail, Charged With Drunk Driving

US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, early Tuesday morning on drunk driving charges.

According to Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was booked at 12:37 a.m. local time on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI), which is a class B misdemeanor.

Screenshot/Courtesy of CBSDFW Alex Jones' mugshot

The InfoWars founder’s bail was set at $3,000, and he was released on bond at 4:11 a.m. local time.

An article published on InfoWars Tuesday states that Jones was cleared of the charge after “blowing less than a 0.08” on a blood alcohol content breathalyzer test, which is the legal limit for driving in the state of Texas.

“The paperwork shows that Jones admitted to drinking a small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant hours before with his wife, which was proven truthful after the breathalyzer test showed a tiny amount of alcohol – well under the legal limit in the Lone Star State,” the article states.

However, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, a person can be arrested and hit with a DWI charge if they appear impaired, regardless of their blood alcohol level.

Citing the arrest affidavit, the Daily Beast reported that the responding officer had noticed that Jones’ eyes were “water and glassy,” and that his pupils appeared to be “constricted.” It was noted that Jones, who seemed “excited and carefree,” reportedly failed a “walk and turn” sobriety test.

The 46-year-old host of “The Alex Jones Show” was previously ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees in December 2019 after a Texas judge ruled that he was using his show to falsely claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax. The ruling was in response to Jones being sued for defamation in 2018 by the parents of a six-year-old who was killed in the massacre.

According to the victim’s father, Leonard Pozner, both he and his wife were subjected to death threats and harassment by Jones’ supporters due to the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was completely fake.