Call Me, Maybe: Russian Woman Explains Why She Asked President Putin to Marry Her

On 6 March, President Vladimir Putin visited Ivanovo, a Russian city located 300 miles east of Moscow, and known as the "city of brides". Once a major textile centre, the city attracted women and girls seeking work.

A woman asked President Vladimir Putin to marry her when he was talking with citizens after visiting a local hospital.

The president appeared to be a bit puzzled by the proposal but thanked the woman for it.

Several videos of the moment have appeared on social media platforms.

​Julia Shilova, an actress from Ivanovo's Children's Theatre later told reporters that she has admired the president for a long time and could cope with the tasks of being first lady.

“I like the way he runs the country, he is very strong-willed, determined, strong, I usually watch all the press conferences he holds. I’ve been admiring him for a long time, how competently he decides matters, how confident he is with his international partners in negotiations", the woman said, explaining her attitude about the president.

The woman added that she had a chance, and she took it.

"I think I could do it (be the president’s wife). Maybe it sounds quite arrogant, but it seems to me that I could", the woman said.

Putin has also commented on the matter, saying that the girl who proposed, will now be known throughout the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin divorced his longtime wife, Lyudmila in 2016. They have two daughters, Maria and Ekaterina.