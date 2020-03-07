Register
10:43 GMT07 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Prince Andrew

    Duke of York Reportedly Hires General Pinochet’s Ex-Lawyer Amid FBI Epstein Inquiry

    © Photo : hrhthedukeofyork/instagram
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/28/1077882893_0:186:1201:861_1200x675_80_0_0_798df81a61159cd60c7a7624dc3cee71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003071078502269-duke-of-york-reportedly-hires-general-pinochets-ex-lawyer-amid-fbi-epstein-inquiry/

    Prince Andrew, who appears to have been irrevocably mired in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal following his badly received Newsnight interview on the BBC, is understood to have been full-on negotiating with his legal team.

    The Duke of York has turned to Britain’s top extradition lawyer to deal with an FBI investigation into his ties with convicted sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph has revealed citing sources.

    Clare Montgomery Q, the lawyer hired by Prince Andrew, has been referred to as “the most formidable member of the bar", as she previously provided services to Chile’s former leader Augusto Pinochet and fugitive Indian tycoon Nirav Modi, wanted in the country’s most overwhelming fraud epic.

    Her clients also included Shrien Dewani, the newlywed charged and acquitted with murdering his bride in South Africa, as well as Gary McKinnon from the high-profile case of the “superhacker” that tried to fend off extradition to the US.

    Considered to be one of the most highly respected professionals in criminal law, Montgomery is employed as a senior barrister at Matrix Chambers and her fees reportedly stand at around £1,000 an hour.

    Montgomery is reportedly being briefed by Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defence lawyer who previously defended British troops against war crime allegations and is understood to have been hired directly by the Duke.

    In January, US prosecutors publicly accused the Duke of ignoring their allegedly repeated attempts to contact him, thereby sparking a stand-off between the two camps – the US team looking into Epstein’s surroundings and Prince Andrew’s associates.

    In what was seen as an unprecedented move, Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who is leading the inquiry into Epstein’s co-conspirators, announced that the Duke had provided  "zero cooperation" following the FBI’s requests for a sit-down.

    In response, sources close to the Duke blasted US prosecutors for “failing to play with a straight bat” and revealed that his lawyers were preparing to counter the claims. A friend of the Duke, meanwhile is reported to have claimed Prince Andrew was “angry and bewildered” at Berman’s claim. Andrew, incidentally, issued a public statement at the time, confirming he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".

    Silence has reigned since Berman’s statements, with Buckingham Palace having distanced itself from the Duke-related controversy following his step-down from formal royal duties and relocation of his office from the Palace grounds.

    Sources cited by The Telegraph suggest the Duke has held regular negotiations with his legal team on the Epstein case, since the ill-fated – and even “disastrous”, as it has been claimed, interview with the BBC’s Newsnight. 

    On 16 November, Prince Andrew sat down with the national broadcaster after Epstein-linked allegations implicated him in the late convicted paedophile’s sex abuse scheme. He said among other things that it was a mistake to see Epstein after he had been convicted of soliciting prostitution (the court ruling that preceded  the recent charges), admitting though that he did so in order to tell the financier that they were no longer friends.

    The interview was badly received and caused a severe public uproar engulfing the whole royal family.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew Reportedly Let US TV Personality Sit on Queen's Throne, 'Steal' a Bowl From Palace
    Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Hints at New Proof Disgraced Royal Met with Epstein ‘Sex Slave’
    'Lolita Express', Group Showers & Prince Andrew: Witness Reveals BTS From Epstein's Island Paradise
    Tags:
    royal family, probe, Jeffrey Epstein, FBI, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse