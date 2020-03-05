Rise and Shine, Humansssssss! Aussie Couple is Greeted in the Morning by a 2-Metre Python

Justin and Loren Tozer said they have no idea how the serpent got into their house as all the windows and doors were closed during the night.

A couple in the Australian city of Queensland didn't have a very good morning after discovering a two-metre python lying on the floor near their bed. Justin Tozer said he almost stepped on the giant creature when he got out of bed at 6 a.m.

"I was standing right next to it. I am not exaggerating. I saw it all stretched out, it is definitely seven foot if not longer", he told Nine News. Justin then woke up his wife and delivered the "good" news to her.

Incidentally, this is not the first time the serpent tried to "get acquainted" with the couple. Two weeks before the incident they spotted her peering through their window. Justin even tried to remove the python but to no avail.

After the local council and police said they refused to help the couple they turned to a private snake catcher, but the man’s services ($250) were too expensive.

Friends and neighbours told the couple that all they have to do is to wait and the python will slither away, which it finally did.

This time, however, events unfolded in a more dramatic way, but the couple was financially prepared for it. Shaking and petrified the two called the snake catcher and in a few hours the problem was gone.

Justin, Loren, and their cats were safe and sound. The couple said they have no idea how the giant snake got into their house.

"The doors were shut all night and the only time they were open was yesterday when my wife was home, so it might have slipped right past her without her noticing", Justin Tozer told Nine News.