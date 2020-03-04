'No One Will Spit on Your Body': Pakistani Director Bashed for Verbally Abusing Female Journo on TV

New Delhi (Sputnik): Popular Pakistani director Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, who is a magnet for controversies due to his unabashed points of view and work, was earlier called out for his “misogynist” views on female infidelity and gang rapes in Pakistan. Some Pakistani politicians and actors are now demanding action against him.

Pakistani director Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, a self-proclaimed feminist, has been facing boycott calls and criticism after he verbally abused a female journalist during a television debate.

During a TV debate with former journalist Marvi Sirmed on the panel, Qamar was addressing a ban by a court on the usage of the slogan "mera jism, meri marzi" ("my body, my choice") and said that it hurts him see Sirmed sloganeering.

As Sirmed interjected, the director lashed out at her, while asking “Tere jism men hai kya? (What is so great about your body?). Thookta nahi hai koi tere jism pe (No one would even spit on your body). Shut up you b***h”, Qamar can be heard saying in a video going viral on social media.

I will not accept any show on @NeoTv_Network until this anchor apologises and this abusive man boycotted. If others ( men and women ) do the same when asked for shows this kind of disrespect to women may not get impunity. Women’s rights are human rights. Enough of this nonsense https://t.co/YAJlmawCXF — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 4, 2020

Along with Qamar, the news anchor is also facing flak for not standing up against the director, but rather asking Sirmed to keep mum.

Former politician Sherry Rehman has asked the channel to boycott Qamar for showing utmost indecency and disrespecting the woman.

“I will not accept any show on NeoTv_Network until this anchor apologises and this abusive man boycotted. If others (men and women) do the same when asked for shows this kind of disrespect to women may not get impunity. Women’s rights are human rights. Enough of this nonsense”, said Rehman.

Pakistan's highest-paid actress, Mahira Khan, also slammed Qamar, saying that she was shocked and sickened by the incident.

I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking! #khalilurrehmanqamar — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 4, 2020

Other actors also joined the chorus and slammed Qamar.