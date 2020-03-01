Prince Andrew Reportedly Let US TV Personality Sit on Queen's Throne, 'Steal' a Bowl From Palace

While the relationship between the prince and Caprice reportedly lasted only two months, the latter introduced the Duke of York to her masseuse whom Andrew ended up dating for ten years.

It appears that British Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has once again made headlines with the reveal of his brief relationship with American model and TV personality Caprice Bourret, The Sun on Sunday reports.

According to the newspaper, Prince Andrew and Caprice had a "two month friendship" and went on a series of dates back in 2000, mere months before the royal’s alleged sexual encounter with Jeffrey Epstein’s "sex slave" Virginia Roberts.

"She did think it a bit strange that he wanted to hang out as, from her side, there was no chance of a snog — she didn’t fancy him", a source close to the Caprice said as quoted by the media outlet. "But as an American, she was thoroughly entertained at the notion he was a part of the Royal Family. Plus all the secretive ­rendezvous, although unnecessary, were a great family dinner conversation point."

The source further claimed that the Duke of York took Caprice to Buckingham Palace on two occasions, and that the latter even "sat on the Queen’s throne" once.

"She spotted a bowl she liked and asked Andrew if she could steal it and post it to her mum. She claims that he let her, and her mum loved it!" they added.

And while the relationship between the prince and Caprice apparently only lasted about two months, the latter apparently introduced the Duke of York to her masseuse, Denise Martell, whom Andrew proceeded to date for ten years.

"Denise only took on female ­clients but made an exception for Andrew. After insisting on an initial meeting, she began treating him — and then they started dating", the newspaper’s source revealed. "She even flew to the UK to stay with him at his country house where they invited Caprice over for dinner. It was just the three of them, and Caprice said they were very cute together, and quite tactile."