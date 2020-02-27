Register
22:46 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 15, 2020.

    Zuckerberg Obsessed With Roman Leaders, Shouted ‘Domination!’ at Facebook Meetings, New Book Claims

    © REUTERS / ANDREAS GEBERT
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/31/1078423134_0:0:2834:1595_1200x675_80_0_0_d4fd2598e1f67a1b3c047291541efa62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002271078422875-zuckerberg-obsessed-with-roman-leaders-shouted-domination-at-facebook-meetings-new-book-claims/

    Steven Levy, author of the book ‘Facebook: The Inside Story’, reveals new secrets about the character of Facebook’s chief executive and the way he participates in running the giant social media and technology company.

    A new book written by tech journalist Stephen Levy claims that Facebook founder and director, Mark Zuckerberg, used to shout "Domination!" at the end of company staff meetings, according to the Times.

    The book, published Tuesday, reportedly claims that the young entrepreneur once stated in Latin that “Google must be destroyed” in reference to the Roman leader Cato the Elder, who ended his Senate speeches by calling for Rome’s nemesis to be destroyed, saying “Carthago delenda est”.

    The book, which includes hundreds of interviews from former and current insiders, as well as an earlier  private journal of Zuckerberg's that he titled the 'Book of Change', sheds light on the rise of Facebook, which now boasts over 2.9 billion users, a number that includes users of subsidiary companies WhatsApp and Instagram.

    Levy, in his book, claims that the 35-year-old billionaire used to shout "Domination!" as a way to help him overcome his fear of speaking to large groups of people. The author suggested that the use of the rallying cry was intended to be "in the spirit of the ancient leaders who had so long ago captured [Zuckerberg’s] imagination", according to The Times.

    "It was tongue in cheek but he also meant it. And it was inspiring," Katie Geminder, a former engineering manager for Facebook in its early days, reportedly told the author.

    Sean Parker, one of the company’s first investors, reportedly advised Zuckerberg at least once to be careful using the word 'domination', as it could be cited in a competition lawsuit.

    Zuckerberg is known to be obsessed with the Roman emperor Augustus, Julius Caesar’s great-nephew and adopted son, and has named one of his children August.

    The author cited insiders who claimed that when Google launched its rival Google Plus social network in 2011, the Zuckerberg held a general staff meeting in which he stated that “Google must be destroyed”. Following that meeting, staff reportedly produced posters to be displayed in company offices proclaiming the Latin slogan.

    Levy also claims that Zuckerberg told him that as a child he used to create societies with Ninja Turtles toys and “kind of model out how they’d interact with each other and things like that. I was just very interested in how systems worked like that”.

    As part of his obsession with Roman emperors, the young billionaire developed a unique ‘Roman version’ of the world-conquest strategy game ‘Risk’. “Zuckerberg’s digital version was set in the age of the Roman Empire. You’d try to beat Julius Caesar. Zuckerberg always won,” the book reads.

    Related:

    Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Calls Pakistan One of the Friendliest Countries
    Facebook's Zuckerberg Had 'Secret' Meeting With Trump at White House
    Zuckerberg Defends Policy to Allow False Political Ads, Refuses to Discuss White House Meeting
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Quits His Traditional New Year Resolution Challenge
    Suit Filed Against Zuckerberg Cites ‘Anticompetitive Scheme,’ Demands Facebook CEO Sell Shares
    Tags:
    book, Roman Empire, domination, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse