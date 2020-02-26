Register
19:18 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    New Accuser Steps Forward After Opera Singer Placido Domingo Admits to Sexual Misconduct

    © AP Photo / MIGUEL GOMEZ
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/51/1076545129_0:78:1500:922_1200x675_80_0_0_2d90652c70dcf3f6ed339a9645594011.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002261078412002-new-accuser-steps-forward-after-opera-singer-placido-domingo-admits-to-sexual-misconduct/

    Soprano Luz del Alba Rubio on Wednesday became the latest woman to join more than 20 other individuals who have accused opera singer Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct - a move which came just a day after the artist issued a public admission of guilt.

    Rubio told the Associated Press that when she became aware of Domingo’s admission, she was in complete shock about the matter. “I felt like we have conquered Goliath. Now we don’t have to be scared to speak out,” she said.

    The Uruguayan soprano first encountered Domingo in 1999, when she was working in Rome as a singer. Shortly after seeing Rubio in action, Domingo approached the up-and-coming vocalist, who was then in her 20s, and invited her to the Washington National Opera, where he was serving as the artistic director.

    In time, Rubio began to feel increasingly uncomfortable with Domingo’s presence, as he had a habit of kissing her too close to her lips and repeatedly phoning her, which frequently occurred at night. However, things took a turn for the worse when she met Domingo at his apartment under the guise of reviewing videos of her singing.

    Rubio told the outlet that instead of Domingo giving her suggestions on how to improve her singing, the opera icon started to forcibly kiss her. Initially taken aback, Rubio eventually pushed Domingo away, telling him that she “cannot do this” and that she’s “not that kind of person.” 

    Having rejected Domingo’s advances, Rubio was ultimately never asked to work at the Washington National Opera again. Additionally, any promises of roles that Domingo made to Rubio evaporated into thin air.

    Rubio’s accusation comes just one day after Domingo issued his own public statement in which he apologized for his forward behavior with women - a clear reversal of past remarks given by the tenor, which ranged from disbelieving accusers to claiming that his interactions were always consensual.

    “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them,” Domingo said in a statement obtained by NPR. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”

    “I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way,” he added.

    Although Rubio stated that she appreciated the public apology from Domingo, she told the AP that the move was lacking.

    “Before, he was a denier. Then, he was a victim. Now, he is looking for redemption,” she said. “If he means it, if he is really sorry, I would ask him to apologize to us, face to face. There have been women suffering for 20 years. He should ask for our forgiveness.”

    Rubio also noted that Domingo’s apology was ultimately just the work of the disgraced opera singer’s lawyers in response to the conclusions made in the investigation brought on by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The probe, which was launched in September 2019, found that Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”

    At present, the full report has not been made public by the AGMA, which claims that it is withholding the findings in an effort to protect the identities of the accusers and witnesses. That decision has been criticized by vocal accusers who want the findings made public.

    Related:

    Harvey Weinstein Taken to Hospital Over ‘Chest Pains’ After Guilty Verdict - Reports
    The Beginning of the End: Harvey Weinstein to Face Another Charge of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles
    Harvey Weinstein’s Older Children Don’t Talk to Him Following Rape Charges – Report
    Placido Domingo's Moscow concert hit by volcanic eruption
    Placido Domingo Resigns as Head of Los Angeles Opera Over Sex Allegations
    Tags:
    Investigation, Sexual Misconduct, opera, Washington National Opera
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse