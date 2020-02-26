New Accuser Steps Forward After Opera Singer Placido Domingo Admits to Sexual Misconduct

Soprano Luz del Alba Rubio on Wednesday became the latest woman to join more than 20 other individuals who have accused opera singer Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct - a move which came just a day after the artist issued a public admission of guilt.

Rubio told the Associated Press that when she became aware of Domingo’s admission, she was in complete shock about the matter. “I felt like we have conquered Goliath. Now we don’t have to be scared to speak out,” she said.

The Uruguayan soprano first encountered Domingo in 1999, when she was working in Rome as a singer. Shortly after seeing Rubio in action, Domingo approached the up-and-coming vocalist, who was then in her 20s, and invited her to the Washington National Opera, where he was serving as the artistic director.

In time, Rubio began to feel increasingly uncomfortable with Domingo’s presence, as he had a habit of kissing her too close to her lips and repeatedly phoning her, which frequently occurred at night. However, things took a turn for the worse when she met Domingo at his apartment under the guise of reviewing videos of her singing.

Rubio told the outlet that instead of Domingo giving her suggestions on how to improve her singing, the opera icon started to forcibly kiss her. Initially taken aback, Rubio eventually pushed Domingo away, telling him that she “cannot do this” and that she’s “not that kind of person.”

Having rejected Domingo’s advances, Rubio was ultimately never asked to work at the Washington National Opera again. Additionally, any promises of roles that Domingo made to Rubio evaporated into thin air.

Rubio’s accusation comes just one day after Domingo issued his own public statement in which he apologized for his forward behavior with women - a clear reversal of past remarks given by the tenor, which ranged from disbelieving accusers to claiming that his interactions were always consensual.

“I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them,” Domingo said in a statement obtained by NPR. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”

“I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way,” he added.

Although Rubio stated that she appreciated the public apology from Domingo, she told the AP that the move was lacking.

“Before, he was a denier. Then, he was a victim. Now, he is looking for redemption,” she said. “If he means it, if he is really sorry, I would ask him to apologize to us, face to face. There have been women suffering for 20 years. He should ask for our forgiveness.”

Rubio also noted that Domingo’s apology was ultimately just the work of the disgraced opera singer’s lawyers in response to the conclusions made in the investigation brought on by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The probe, which was launched in September 2019, found that Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”

At present, the full report has not been made public by the AGMA, which claims that it is withholding the findings in an effort to protect the identities of the accusers and witnesses. That decision has been criticized by vocal accusers who want the findings made public.