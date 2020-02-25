Register
16:11 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits near a camp set up by protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 25, 2020.

    US Intel 'Plotted to Kidnap, Poison' Assange, Make It 'Look Like Accident', Court Hears

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/29/1078402970_0:236:3073:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_b357ac126492d68e5f87b86131b0e4d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002251078402827-us-intel-plotted-to-kidnap-poison-assange-make-it-look-like-accident-court-hears/

    Julian Assange kickstarted his legal battle against extradition to the US where he is wanted on 18 espionage and hacking charges, shortly after he was stripped of Ecuadorian asylum in April 2019.

    US spies plotted to kidnap and poison Julian Assange with the help of covert Spanish detectives, his extradition hearing has heard, the Daily Mail reported, citing his QC and saying that the operation inside the premises of the Ecuadorian embassy was supposed to look like an "accident."

    Human rights barrister Edward Fitzgerald said that private security from an outsourced Spanish company was involved in the "intrusive and sophisticated" surveillance of his client, but were uncovered by an unnamed Iberian whistleblower that is mentioned in court files as "witness two."

    Referring to the latter's testimony, Fitzgerald said: "there were conversations about whether there should be more extreme measures contemplated, such as kidnapping or poisoning Julian Assange in the embassy."

    According to the barrister, covert monitoring that took place, allegedly started after a person called David Morales returned from a Las Vegas security trade fair in July 2016 with a contract supposedly for a yacht on his hands.

    "But in fact, Mr Morales had indeed made a side agreement to provide information gathered about Mr Assange to the dark side - in other words, to US intelligence agencies," Fitzgerald told the court, further specifying what devices were used for monitoring the state of affairs during Assange's 7-year embassy confinement.

    Visitors were, for instance, reportedly targeted by live-stream audio and video devices planted inside the premises and laser microphones on the outside. 

    The overwhelming conspiracy claims were made on the first day of Assange's legal showdown with the American Government, whose representatives are struggling for the Wikileaks founder to be deported to the US. The second hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London continues on Tuesday.

    A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange posts a sign on the Woolwich Crown Court fence, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Assange Hearing: Defence Blasts 'Politically Motivated' Charges as 'Abuse of Process'
    The 48-year-old is wanted in America on 18 charges over the publication in 2010 of classified US cables on the Iraq War, some of which were spotted at Osama bin Laden's safe house during the US raid in 2011. If found guilty, Assange could face an overwhelming 175-year prison sentence.  

    In leaking documents that he knew would be of use to US adversaries, Assange caused "serious damage to national security", US prosecutors told the court. At the same time, hundreds of Assange supporters and human rights activists gathered and chanted outside the top security London court, arguing that US aspirations are all politicised.

    Julian Assange kicked off his legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States - on espionage and computer hacking charges, including in conspiracy with former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning -  last April, when he was deprived of Ecuadorian political asylum, which he had enjoyed since 2012.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hrafnsson Briefly Banned From Assange Hearings With No Explanation
    Assange Hearing: Trump Was “Aware” and “Approved” of Pardon Offer, Defence Team Says
    Assange Hearing: Defence Blasts 'Politically Motivated' Charges as 'Abuse of Process'
    Tags:
    Ecuadorian Embassy, classified documents, whistleblower, national security, human rights, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse