Register
14:17 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 3, 2020

    The Beginning of the End: Harvey Weinstein to Face Another Charge of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Society
    Get short URL
    430
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107822/11/1078221130_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_282d41685bae217ec4786a9cdcd8ed7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002251078401206-the-beginning-of-the-end-harvey-weinstein-to-face-another-charge-of-sexual-assault-in-los-angeles/

    The decorated movie producer, who worked on more than 300 films, including such iconic flicks as Pulp Fiction, The King’s Speech, Good Will Hunting and Shakespeare in Love, has already been found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual acts carrying a potential 25-year prison sentence.

    Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face a criminal case in Los Angeles for two incidents that allegedly occurred in 2013 over a two-day period. The charges against the disgraced film titan include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint.

    If found guilty the 67-year-old Weinstein, who was already convicted of rape at a trial in New York on 24 February, may face up to 28 years in jail.

    According to court documents in one incident, Weinstein allegedly attacked and raped a woman, who has not been publicly identified, but has been described by her attorney as an Italian actress. The second incident involves 30-year-old model Lauren Young, who said the film producer started groping her and masturbating after Young came into his hotel room.

    As with previous accusations Weinstein and his legal team have categorically denied allegations of criminal offences. It is unclear how the criminal case will unfold. Media reports say he could immediately be brought to court following his 11 March sentencing in New York or he could strike a plea deal in LA.

    Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Harvey Weinstein Taken to Hospital Over ‘Chest Pains’ After Guilty Verdict - Reports
    The 67-year-old was reportedly transferred to Bellevue hospital with chest pains after he was convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape, but was acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault, a more serious charge, which carried a potential life sentence. His legal team has already filed an appeal against the verdict.

    Allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein first emerged after The New York Times and The New Yorker published articles, in which numerous actresses accused the Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment dating back decades.

    Weinstein issued an apology acknowledging that his behaviour caused "a lot of pain", but he denied any wrongdoing. The subsequent criminal case against Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement against physical and sexual violence.

    Tags:
    Los Angeles, MeToo, sexual harassment, Harvey Weinstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse